Drunk, sweaty and passed out is no way to go through life

Some people you just can’t take anywhere.

Marcus Jamar, 34, was charged with a DUI after falling asleep in the drive-thru of a Lakeland, Florida, Taco Bell recently. Police say his “eyes were bloodshot and watery, he was slow to react, was sweating profusely, and his breath smelled of alcohol,” according to ABC News affiliate WFTS-TV.

A search of Jamar’s vehicle seemed to confirm their assumption, as they not only found an open bottle of Crown Royal, but fentanyl and marijuana, as well.

Jamar was arrested for DUI and taken to Polk County Jail, where he was also charged with a number of other offenses.