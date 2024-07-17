7/17 Lonerock Fire Update at 3/46 pm

Lonerock Fire Update

07/17/2024 at 3:46 pm

With the progression of the fire, here is a current evacuation level for the Lonerock Community.

REDUCED TO LEVEL 2 for residences North of Lonerock.

REMAINS AT LEVEL 3 for residences South of Lonerock.

We are still working on confirming an accurate size in acreage for this fire for this update. Per watch duty, they are advising a lower number of 69, 354 acres.

Please follow Lone Rock Fire Information for up to date information regarding fire fighting efforts. We will provide another update when it becomes available.