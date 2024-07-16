7/16: New Evacuation Levels for Larch Creek Fire

The following is from the Wasco County Sheriff’s office on 7/16 at 11 am:

Larch Creek Fire Evacuation Update | 11:00 AM

LEVEL 3 – GO NOW: From Friend Rd in the north, east to Elliott Rd and the intersection of Dufur Gap Rd and Hwy 197. From the intersection of Dufur Gap Rd and Hwy 197 south to the Shadybrook Rd. From the intersection of Happy Ridge Rd and Mc Corkle in the west to the intersection of Shadybrook Rd and Hwy 197 in the southeast.

LEVEL 2 – GET SET

• **NEW** Wamic & Pine Hollow area from Happy Ridge Rd in the north down to Rock Creek Dam Rd/Wamic Market Rd. in the south, west to Threemile Rd. The intersection of Threemile Rd & Campbell Ln. in the west to Hwy 197 in the east. This area has been lowered from Level 3.

• From the intersection of Threemile Rd & Campbell Ln. west to Rock Creek Reservoir and south to the White River and east to Campbell Ln.

LEVEL 1 – GET READY

• **NEW** From the west side of the City of Tygh Valley east to the intersection of Rock Creek Dam Rd. and Campbell Ln., south to the White River, east the intersection to Juniper Flat Rd. and Hwy 197., north to the intersection of Hwy 197 and Tygh Valley Rd. This area was lowered from Level 2.

• from Hwy 197, south to Hulse Rd, east to the Deschutes River, and from the intersection of Hwy 197 and Tygh Valley Market Rd, southeast to the Deschutes River.

• from Elliott Rd. east to Hwy 197, south to the intersection of Hwy 197 and Dufur Gap Rd., and due west to Elliott Rd.

Although residences in Pine Hollow have been lowered to Level 2, recreation on the reservoir remains closed because of continued operations and weather. We will reassess the morning of Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Fire crews are still in the area. Please give them space and patience as they continue to work on the incident.

The evacuation shelter at the Wy’East Middle School in Hood River will remain open.

Cases of water bottles are available for people affected by the Larch Creek Fire. They can be picked up at the Commercial Building at the Wasco County Fairgrounds through Friday between 10 AM – 12 PM.