Stephen Curry strong in US men’s basketball team’s 105-79 win over Serbia in Olympic warmup

Stephen Curry scored 24 points, Bam Adebayo added 17 and the U.S. beat Serbia 105-79 to improve to 3-0 in its five-game slate of exhibitions before the Paris Olympics. Anthony Davis finished with seven points, six rebounds and six blocks, helping to lead a U.S. defensive effort that limited Serbia throughout. The U.S. led by as many as 31 points in the last of a pair of warmup games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Americans had an uneven start before using a 16-2 run in the second quarter to take a 56-42 advantage. They led by 31 in the fourth quarter. Nikola Jokic had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Serbia. Aleksa Avramovic added 14 points.