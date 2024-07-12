Oregon State Fire Marshal sends two task forces to Cow Valley Fire

SALEM, Ore. – A fast-moving wildfire Thursday evening in Malheur County prompted the Oregon State Fire Marshal to mobilize two structural task forces to the Cow Valley Fire burning near the town of Brogan. The task forces from Umatilla and Multnomah counties are being sent through Immediate Response, a tool the state fire marshal uses to mobilize task forces outside of a conflagration.

“The east side of the state has faced challenging fire conditions over the last week. The Cow Valley Fire is being pushed by gusty winds and low humidity,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “We are using an essential tool and the power of the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to provide added resources to the Cow Valley Fire. Firefighters funded through the 2024 Wildfire Season Staffing Grant allowed a quicker response for the local agencies.”

The fire is rapidly changing and estimated to be about 16,000 acres according to the Vale Bureau of Land Management District and threatening 30 to 50 homes.

According to the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, the Cow Valley Fire changed direction early Thursday evening and headed east toward the town quickly. The sheriff’s office is advising those in Brogan and the surrounding areas to be prepared to leave their home if an evacuation order is made. Follow the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office for information about evacuations.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed a stretch of Highway 26 in the area of the fire. The agency says the highway is expected to remain closed through the night.

The Umatilla County task force is made up of local fire agencies from Umatilla, Baker, Gilliam, Morrow, and Union counties.

The task force from Multnomah County was previously assigned to the Larch Creek Fire. The Oregon State Fire Marshal will continue to monitor the fire and is ready to provide more support if needed.

About Immediate Response

Immediate Response is made possible through the OSFM’s Response Ready Oregon program created through Oregon’s wildfire omnibus bill, Senate Bill 762, signed into law in 2021.