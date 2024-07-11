Senator Murray Statement on Columbia River Treaty Agreement in Principle

Washington, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) issued the following statement in response to today’s announcement from President Biden on reaching an agreement in principle with Prime Minister Trudeau on the modernization of the Columbia River Treaty.

“The United States and Canada reaching an agreement in principle to modernize the Columbia River Treaty regime after over six years of tough negotiations is an important step forward for Washington state and the entire Northwest. I am hopeful the agreement successfully meets our objectives and works for ratepayers, Tribes, river users, our local ecosystems, and everyone on our side of the border. I pressed the administration to engage with Tribes and stakeholders in the Northwest as openly as possible throughout negotiations and continue to do so now through the drafting process—and as Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will work with the administration and my colleagues to ensure Congress provides the necessary resources for the United States to meet its obligations.”

