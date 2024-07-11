Public comment sought on program serving older adults and people with disabilities

Salem, OR – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), along with the Oregon Health Authority, will hold a forum to receive feedback from the public on implementation of Oregon Project Independence – Medicaid (OPI-M).

OPI-M is being launched by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities this year as a result of an 1115 Demonstration Waiver. This forum for public input is referred to as a Post-Award Public Forum by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and is required by federal regulations. It will provide information on the implementation of OPI-M since the waiver was approved by CMS on Feb. 13, 2024, in addition to providing an opportunity for the public to provide feedback. OPI-M operates under the authority of section 1115(a) of the Social Security Act. The waiver is in effect from Feb. 13, 2024, to Jan. 31, 2029.

The forum will be held as a video conference on Zoom on Aug. 5, 2024, from 3 to 4:30 ​p.m. Pacific Time​. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation and Real-Time Captioning (CART) will also be provided. To request other accommodations, please contact Max Brown by email at [email protected] or by phone at 971-707-1019 no later than 48 hours prior to the forum.

Meeting: OPI-M Post-Award Public Forum

When: Aug. 5, 2024, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Where: Video conference meeting on Zoom

Additional resources and information about OPI-M: