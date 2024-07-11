Free military job and resource fair comes to Tacoma

OLYMPIA – The military community is invited to meet with recruiters from more than 60 private and government employers at an in-person job and resource fair.

The event is free and open to members and families in all branches of the military: active duty, National Guard, Reserves and veterans, as well as Department of Defense employees.

Full-time and part-time jobs will be available. Participating employers are YesVets members – those recognized for hiring veterans. Job search experts from WorkSource will be available to help attendees improve their resume and interviewing skills.

See a list of participating employers, resource organizations and open positions (PDF, 162 KB).

WHAT: National Hire-A-Vet Day Military Job and Resource Fair.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2024.

WHERE: Mt. Tahoma High School, 4634 S. 74th St., Tacoma.

“Thanks to YesVets, thousands of veterans have been connected with meaningful careers following their military service,” said Washington Department of Veterans Affairs Director David Puente. “We’re excited to meet many of our YesVets employers at the job fair and to continue our work connecting veterans with their ‘second mission.’”

“We’re so pleased to continue our partnership with the YesVets campaign,” said Employment Security Department Commissioner Cami Feek. “This event will bring together dozens of employers and resource providers focused on saying ‘Yes’ to supporting our military community.”

Registration and instructions for job seekers:

Register online in advance or at the door. Registering in advance allows you to post your resume online and schedule meetings with potential employers.

Registering in advance allows you to post your resume online and schedule meetings with potential employers. Get prepared. Practice your pitch to summarize your skills, experience and career goals. Have your resume available. You can print it on-site.

Practice your pitch to summarize your skills, experience and career goals. Have your resume available. You can print it on-site. Register for the Hilton Honors Military Program if you live more than 50 miles from Mt. Tahoma High School and you would like to stay in a nearby hotel. You can earn points that are good for free or reduced-price hotel stays. Learn more about Hilton Honors. Go to your closest WorkSource center to register.

if you live more than 50 miles from Mt. Tahoma High School and you would like to stay in a nearby hotel. You can earn points that are good for free or reduced-price hotel stays. Learn more about Hilton Honors. Go to your closest WorkSource center to register. Park for free.

Questions?

Contact [email protected] for questions about registering.

For general questions about the job and resource fair, contact the Employment Security Department at [email protected].

# # #