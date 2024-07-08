What a beautiful river … for us to poop in!

(NOTE LANGUAGE, CONTENT) Ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, which kick off July 26 in Paris, angry Parisians are threatening to poop in the Seine river in protest of the cost of trying to make the water safe for swimming.

The organizers of the protest, originally intended as a joke, even set up a website with the slogan, “They have plunged us into s***, it’s their turn to plunge into our s***,” according to Sky News.

The massive — pardon our French — s***-in was supposed to take place June 23, the day Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo was set to swim in the river to prove it was clean enough for Olympic athletes, but her swim was postponed until after the French elections in July.

President Emmanuel Macron has also promised to swim in the Seine before the Games, though he hasn’t said when.

A report published June 21 shows the water is not clean enough to meet the standards set for the Games, with water samples showing high rates of two kinds of fecal bacteria, including E.coli, according to the outlet.

As for whether the protest will actually take place, the organizer says, “Nothing is excluded.”