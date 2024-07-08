Escaped cow on the moooove in Boston

The search is on for an escaped cow that has been roaming the streets of a Boston neighborhood since Saturday.

Animal control officers responded to reports of the brown and white cow at one of the town’s intersection, but it managed to avoid capture by disappearing into a nearby wooded area, according to a Boston Animal Control Facebook post.

The post generated some funny responses, along with those concerned with the animal’s safety.

“Looks like steak dinner,” joked one follower.

“Here Brisket Brisket… Here Brisket Brisket…,” another quipped.

Residents who spot the cow are being asked not to chase or try to capture it, but to report it to Boston Animal Control instead.