Traffic alert: Rolling slowdowns planned on I-84 near Pendleton this week

We are installing various traffic management devices to improve safety and traffic control in case of I-84 closures in the Pendleton area and points east.

The contractor will install sign structures and variable message signs (VMS) this week on I-84 between mileposts 210 and 214.

Rolling slowdown schedule:

Tuesday, July 9, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. The contractor will be working near milepost 210 eastbound, approximately one-half mile west of Exit 210.

Wednesday, July 10, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. The contractor will be working near milepost 211 eastbound, approximately one-half mile east of the Exit 210 on-ramp, and milepost 214 eastbound, approximately one mile east of the Exit 213 on-ramp.

You can expect:

Pilot cars.

Temporary on-ramp closures between Exit 193 and milepost 215.

The rolling slowdowns are needed to create an opportunity when there will be no traffic on the eastbound lanes. On-ramps closed in the slowdown zone will be open once the pilot cars have passed.

These rolling slowdowns are a safety precaution to protect motorists while the contractor installs sign structures and overhead signs.

Once the work has been completed, travelers will see a single-lane closure to allow the contractor to remove the crane from the highway.