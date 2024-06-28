Golden moment: Woman, unaware she’s pregnant, gives birth at Golden Corral

Woodfork family … party of 11? Oops! Make that party of 12.

Tayvia Woodfork was cooking up an appetite for Golden Corral’s all-you-can-eat buffet when she entered the restaurant’s North Little Rock, Arkansas, location in May.

After complaining of stomach cramps, she excused herself to go to the ladies room — she eventually came out with a 6-pound, 1-ounce baby boy, according to Today.

It turns out that Tayvia, who is also mom to 2-year-old son Taylon, was 37 weeks pregnant and didn’t even know it — what’s commonly known as a cryptic pregnancy.

Tayvia, 26, says she didn’t gain any weight or feel any fetal movement.

“There were no signs,” Tayvia’s mother, Tameka, tells the outlet. “We had no idea.”

The restaurant was also pretty proud, posting about the event on the social platform X.

Of course, a baby born under those unique circumstances deserves a fitting name. Tayvia named the new bundle of joy Tamaar Kylon Corral Woodfork.