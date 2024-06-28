In Utah, take the watermelon highway to the Great Salt Lake

It sure was a seedy situation on Utah’s Interstate 80 on Monday.

According to an Instagram post by the Utah Department of Transportation, a truckload of watermelons spilled onto the highway early in the morning, briefly turning I-80 into something out of a Mario Kart game.

“It was a melon-choly morning on I-80 today,” the post’s punny caption reads. “At 3 a.m. our team learned of this fruity spill and jumped into action in the early hours to reopen all lanes in time for the commute.”

Part of I-80 follows the southern shore of Utah’s Great Salt Lake, so the highway had at least two ingredients for a watermelon margarita.