MLB Injury Update

First for the good news:

Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco back after being out with hamstring strain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay. Polanco was placed on the IL on May 27 with a right hamstring strain and played in six games between Triple-A Tacoma and Class A Everett on a rehab assignment. Infielder Tyler Locklear was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

And for the not so good:

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been shut down after experiencing lingering soreness

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been shut down for a week after experiencing lingering soreness in his comeback from left shoulder surgery. Manager Dave Roberts says the 36-year-old Kershaw had an MRI that “showed no new incidents.” Roberts says the team is confident this is just “a blip.” Kershaw had surgery in November, a month after he recorded just one out in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against Arizona. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner re-signed with Los Angeles in February, staying with his only big league club.

Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval has torn UCL, hurt on pitch to former teammate Shohei Ohtani

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval has a torn UCL in his pitching elbow and needs season-ending surgery after getting hurt on a pitch to former teammate Shohei Ohtani. Los Angeles said Monday that Sandoval also has a high-grade flexor tear. The 27-year-old was the Angels’ opening-day starter and was 2-8 with a 5.08 ERA in 16 games. Sandoval left Friday’s start against the Los Angeles Dodgers after a third-inning walk to Ohtani. Sandoval hopped off the mound, shaking his pitching arm and grimacing, and motioned several times toward the dugout.

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on injured list with stress reaction in his right thigh bone

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a stress reaction in his right thigh bone. Tatis has been dealing with what had been described as a quad injury for some time. Manager Mike Shildt said the team discovered the stress reaction a few days ago after imaging tests. The manager said Tatis could play with the injury, but it won’t get better without rest. Tatis was hit by a pitch near his left elbow on Friday night against Milwaukee and was removed from the game two innings later. He didn’t play Saturday or Sunday.