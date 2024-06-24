Snakes in a drain: Boa constrictor found in NYC apartment

You’ll see many strange sights on the streets of New York, but this is one for the books.

New York City Police Department officers were called to an apartment on the city’s Upper West Side by the occupants, who reported seeing a snake inside their kitchen sink, according to WABC-TV.

Cops were shocked to find a 5-foot-long boa constrictor lurking inside.

Someone in the building reportedly told police they saw the reptile going into the basement of the apartment building, but it’s still unclear who owns it or where it came from.

Boa constrictors are illegal to own in New York City, according to Animal Care Centers of NYC.

As for the snake, it’s OK and has been placed with a foster guardian outside of the city.