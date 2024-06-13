Rapid Response to Fire on W. 2nd Street Successfully Contained the Blaze

There was a grass fire the size of two football fields on W. 2nd Street in The Dalles yesterday. The fire was spotted near Bob Fisher auto body shortly before 2:00pm, and crews from the Mid-Columbia Fire Department quickly arrived on the scene. The Dallesport engine called for mutual aid shortly after 2pm and the Dallesport station was standing by.

Power lines were directly threatened and a nearby trailer park was evacuated, however with the rapid response and fearless professionalism of local firefighters, the fire was knocked down and contained shortly after 2:30pm.

Friendly reminder that Wasco County has declared a local state of emergency as a result of adverse climate conditions, and has declared a ban on the use of all fireworks. The need for heightened awareness and extra wildfire precaution will be essential to keep our community safe this summer.