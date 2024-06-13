Changes to Kiwanis Schedule

KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include:

— June 6 Shay Sloan speaks about Meals on Wheels.

— June 13 Market Manager Eileen White tells the story of The Dalles’ Farmer’s Market. She is passionate about the market and appreciates questions and comments.

— June 20 T.B.A.

— June 27 Kiwanians learn about Port of The Dalles.For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.