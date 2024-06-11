Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling Program Steering Committee Meeting

The Dalles, OR –The Steering Committee of the Tri-County (Hood River, Sherman, and Wasco) Hazardous Waste & Recycling Program will hold a meeting on June 12th, from 9 AM to 11 AM. The meeting can also be accessed virtually upon request.

Representatives from the member agencies of the counties of Wasco, Sherman and Hood River, and the cities of The Dalles, Hood River, Cascade Locks, Mosier, Dufur and Maupin will hold their meeting to discuss the following agenda items: [Approval of Minutes, Progress Reports, Financial Reports, and other miscellaneous items.]

The nine governments signed an intergovernmental agreement in November 2003 to build and operate two permanent household hazardous waste collection facilities in Hood River and The Dalles, and conduct satellite collection events throughout the region. Wasco County is the lead agency. The facilities and events collect hazardous wastes from households; businesses and institutions, which are Very Small Quantity Generators, as well as pesticide wastes from farmers and ranchers. The program’s grand opening took place on July 29th, 2006.

For more information, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling Program at (541) 506-2529.