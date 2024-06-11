Jayson Tatum knows his shooting numbers aren’t great. The Celtics control the NBA Finals anyway

DALLAS (AP) — There have been two versions of Jayson Tatum so far in the NBA Finals. Tatum is shooting a dismal 12 for 38 from the field, just 31.6%. That’s the worst percentage by far of any starter in the series between his Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks. But Tatum is also second in the finals in total rebounds, leads the series in assists and, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, is currently favored to win the NBA Finals MVP award. Add them up, and the Celtics seem completely satisfied what they’re seeing from Tatum, as usual.