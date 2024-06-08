Woman forced to remove artificial breast after setting off airport alarm

A woman who underwent a mastectomy is looking for answers after being ordered to remove her artificial breast after it set off an alarm at a Dublin airport.

Realtán Ní Leannáin told BBC’s Evening Extra that she felt “like a rabbit caught in the headlights” when her prosthesis set off the new scanner technology, according to the Independent.

“The security officer didn’t even offer to pat me down,” she adds. “She stood and waited for me to remove the prosthesis.”

The airport says Ní Leannáin could have requested a private screening, but she thinks airport protocols should be clearly outlined and available online so that people in her position won’t have to go through what she did.