Drug bust discovery leaves officer rattled

(NOTE LANGUAGE) A Colorado police officer searching a car during a routine drug bust found more than drugs during a recent search.

While making his usual his rounds at Prospect Park in Wheat Ridge, the officer spotted a car with “drug paraphernalia in plain sight,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

A video attached to the post shows the officer searching the car as he opens up a container and finds a live rattlesnake inside.

“Yo, you got a rattlesnake in here? What the f*** dude. Are you kidding me? There’s a f****** live rattlesnake in this bin,” the officer says.

The car’s owner, who seems just as surprised by the discovery, tells police that a friend had borrowed the car and told the owner to pick it up at that location, according to the post.

The cop seems pretty calm in the video, even maintaining a sense of humor.

“Does he have any other thing that might bite me?” the officer asks while he continues looking inside the car.

“Hey, it’s a funny story now,” he adds. “As soon as I opened it I saw it cock its head back at me I slammed it shut.”

“I’ve seen enough Steve Irwin documentaries,” he jokes. “I know how these things go.”

The owner will not face charges at this time. Police are still trying to contact the owner’s friend, as they still have “a lot of questions.”