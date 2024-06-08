Summer fun: Survey shows a quarter of UK adults can’t ride a bike, even more can’t swim

To some, summer may be synonymous with riding their bikes or cooling off in the ol’ swimmin’ hole, but apparently not in the U.K.

A new survey of 2,000 adults there shows a quarter of them never learned how to ride a bike. Even more, 28%, can’t swim.

Thirty percent said they don’t even know how to play soccer, in the football-obsessed U.K.

Just eight years ago, only 1 in 8 adults in the U.K. — 12% — said they couldn’t ride a bike, according to the poll from smart device company HONOR UK.

Of those who never learned, 22% say they wanted to, but feel it’s too late to do so. Sixteen percent said they were scared to fall off, and 14% admitted to feeling too embarrassed to learn as a grown-up.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.