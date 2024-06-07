You’re Invited: 2024 Summer Solstice Business Social in Goldendale

June 19, 2024 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM (PDT)

Description

This event is the perfect opportunity to expand your network and gain valuable business resources while enjoying the beautiful summer weather.

Our event will feature a variety of activities, including silent auctions with amazing prizes, informative presentations from industry experts, and plenty of opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals. You’ll have the chance to learn about the latest industry trends, discover new business solutions, and make meaningful connections that could help take your career to the next level.

Join us for an evening of fun, learning, and networking as we celebrate the longest day of the year and the start of a great summer season. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to connect with the best and brightest in your industry!

Contact Information

Greater Goldendale Area Chamber of Commerce

Name: Teja Finch

Phone: (509) 773-3400

Email: teja@goldendalechamber.org