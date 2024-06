A man was arrested after allegedly running naked through the cabin of a Virgin Airlines flight from Perth to Melbourne.

The pilot was forced to turn the plane around and head back to Perth after the man knocked down a crew member and had to be restrained.

A passenger who was onboard the flight tells The Guardian that the man “suddenly went bananas running up and down the aisle and bashing on the cockpit door.”

Upon landing, the disruptive passenger was taken to a local hospital for assessment.