Carlos Alcaraz will play Alexander Zverev in the first French Open final for each

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has reached his first French Open final by beating Jannik Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Alcaraz’s victory on Friday makes the 21-year-old from Spain the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam title match on three surfaces. He won the U.S. Open in 2022 on hard courts, then Wimbledon in 2023 on grass. He will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final. Zverev eliminated Casper Ruud. Sinner entered the semifinals with a 13-0 record in Grand Slam play in 2024 after winning the Australian Open in January, and he will move up to the No. 1 in the ATP rankings.