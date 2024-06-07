Caitlin Clark makes 7 3-pointers, scores 30 points to lead Indiana over winless Washington 85-83

WASHINGTON (AP) — Caitlin Clark made seven 3-pointers, equaled a career high with 30 points and made enough of her free throws down the stretch to help the Indiana Fever hold on for an 85-83 victory over the winless Washington Mystics. Clark easily had the most 3-pointers of her young career and converted three of her four free throws late. She missed the last one, and the ball was knocked out of bounds as the Mystics tried to rush up the court. That gave Washington one last chance with 1.4 seconds left, but the Mystics couldn’t get a shot off in time.