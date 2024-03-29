The Dalles Traffic Alert — Last Days of Jesus

The Dalles Police Department

We want to advise the public that there will be some road closures tonight as we assist with the Last Days of Jesus. 4th and Washington and 7th and Washington will be closed. This closure will go from 6PM to 9PM. Please avoid driving in these areas if you can in order to keep the public and actors safe. Feel free to come out tonight and enjoy the show. Hope to see you there.

Traffic Alert–Last Days of Jesus

