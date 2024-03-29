SCAM ALERT: Hood River County Sheriff’s Office Warns the Public

(Categorize under: “That’s not how any of this works”)

We’ve been notified that some people in our community have been targeted again with calls from people claiming to work for the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, and that said people have not been kind on the phone.

Please know that the Sheriff’s Office will never contact you to request payment over the phone, with the following exceptions:

NONE. THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS!

If you ever receive a call out of the blue from someone claiming to be law enforcement, feel free to make inquiries to verify that they are who they claim to be, to include advising them that you will hang up and contact the Sheriff’s Office directly and ask to be put back through to them. If that person at any point indicates that they need to take a payment from you for any reason, and requests a money order/venmo/gift card/etc., we give you permission to politely chuckle, tell them “That’s not how any of this works,” and hang up.

Be safe out there.

From Facebook