Survey shows Americans like comfort food more than fine dining

It’s likely no surprise, but a new survey shows Americans would much rather chow down on comfort food than froufrou fine dining.

And it wasn’t even close: In the poll of 2,000 Americans that was commissioned by Noodles & Company, 70% chose pasta, mozzarella sticks and the like, while just 16% would rather have a bougie chef-prepped meal.

The poll also found that if respondents could eat the same meal for the rest of their lives, 45% said they’d start with chicken wings; 33% said mozz sticks make the perfect app, 30% wanted Caesar salad, and 28% said their forever meal should start with cheesy garlic bread alone.

For a main course, 39% said they’d never tire of pizza, while 29% said burgers would be their preferred forever meal. Twenty-three percent said they’d eat spaghetti forever, followed by the 17% and 16% who respectively preferred fettuccine alfredo or mac and cheese.

The perfect finish to their forever meal would be dessert, of course, with 63% choosing ice cream as their forever finisher, followed by the 53% who’d want to end every meal with cheesecake. Forty-three percent wanted chocolate cake with every meal from now on, while 24% would never tire of a Rice Krispies Treat for dessert.

