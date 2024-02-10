Cold War-era missile found in garage of Washington State home

A rocket of the type used to carry a nuclear warhead was recently found in the garage of a home in Bellevue, Washington, according to The Associated Press.

Bomb squad members inspected the rocket, which was identified as a Douglas AIR-2 Genie, an unguided air-to-air rocket designed to carry a 1.5 kt W25 nuclear warhead during a period of the Cold War. Since no warhead was attached and it had no rocket fuel, the missile was deemed to be “an artifact with no explosive hazard.”

Because the rocket, which had belonged to the now-deceased homeowner, is inert, police “left the item with the neighbor to be restored for display in a museum,” police tell the outlet.