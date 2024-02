Cold War-era missile found in garage of Washington State home

A rocket of the type used to carry a nuclear warhead was recently found in the garage of a home in Bellevue, Washington, according to The Associated Press.

Bomb squad members inspected the rocket, which was identified as a Douglas AIR-2 Genie, an unguided air-to-air rocket designed to carry a 1.5 kt W25 nuclear warhead during a period of the Cold War. Since no warhead was attached and it had no rocket fuel, the missile was deemed to be β€œan artifact with no explosive hazard.”

Because the rocket, which had belonged to the now-deceased homeowner, is inert, police “left the item with the neighbor to be restored for display in a museum,” police tell the outlet.