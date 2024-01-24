Rep. Gina Mosbrucker leads the fight for added protections from fentanyl

Calling it a plague in our communities, the Republican lawmaker from Goldendale says fentanyl has caused a state of emergency.

Representative Gina Mosbrucker has introduced House Bill 2396, Ivan’s Law, named after Yakima tribal member Ivan Howtopat (Haw-tah-pat).

“He got tied up with fentanyl and ended up taking his life. What we’ve learned from especially his amazing family – his parents have made it their life’s work to make sure this doesn’t happen to someone else.”

Hearing many heartbreaking stories from citizens on the impacts of fentanyl, Mosbrucker says her legislation begins with an information and education campaign.

“This asks us to make sure that in the state of Washington we’re doing some sort of outreach program saying, please when you encounter this particular drug don’t try it even once because the trajectory of where it can take you is possibly deadly.”

Ivan’s Law would also assist hospitals with the cost of fentanyl screening in emergency rooms and promotes effective intervention programs. House Bill 2396 is scheduled for a public hearing in the House Committee on Health Care and Wellness on Friday morning, January 26.

