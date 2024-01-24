Rep. Skyler Rude leads House Republican support of legislation to improve academic achievement of K-12 students

Declining math and reading scores among Washington school students have prompted a Republican lawmaker to propose an ambitious solution. Nic Scott reports from the state Capitol.

The idea is to hire more paraeducators to deliver personalized instruction to students and temporary tutors for students who have fallen furthest behind. The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction reports that 60-percent of students are not meeting math standards and 50-percent are failing reading. Representative Skyler Rude of Walla Walla is the ranking Republican on the House Education Committee.

“There’s absolutely bipartisan support for increasing paraeducator pay and directing additional dollars toward that, as well as the tutoring piece.”

House Bill 2387 attempts to correct learning loss, due in part to decisions made during the pandemic to keep students out of their classroom.

“We as a state have definitely disadvantaged students. It would be nice to hear some reflection from those who shut down schools admitting that has contributed to learning loss that is going to impact children as they enter college – as they exit the K-12 system into a career.”

