Car dealership is going to the dogs

Earlier this month, employees at a Houston car dealership arrived at work to find their cars badly damaged. A check of security footage revealed a shocking sight.

A pair of dog were seen tearing pieces of the cars with their teeth in three separate incidents occurring over three different nights.

The damage was so bad, Finance manager Imran Haq tells ABC News affiliate KTRK he thought “a wolf” was responsible. “You just never think a dog has the kind of power to tear up a car like that. Nobody wants to leave their cars anymore. They want to make sure they get straight into the office. They’re so scared,” he explained.

Fakhoury believes at least five cars were damaged, resulting in damages estimated at $100,000-$350,000.

The dog may have been chasing a cat, also caught on surveillance footage from the first incident.