Programmer tries “cloning” his girlfriend with ChatGPT, says “it needs some more work”

A tech developer who has been working on artificial intelligence platforms like ChatGPT has taken on a side project, developing a ChatGPT clone of his girlfriend.

The gist of it is Enais Cailliau‘s GirlfriendGPT works like any other ChatGPT program: You feed it information — in this case, material his real girlfriend has sent him, her photos, her likes and dislikes and the like — and in turn, with some coding, it should mimic his girlfriend’s words such that it would be like talking to the real person via text.

It can even send him selfies, which are also AI generated.

On that point, Cailliau concedes “it needs more work,” seeing as one selfie it generated is supposed to show his girlfriend reading a book in a park. Well, it got the park setting right, as well as the book. But her face is distorted and she’s sitting atop an extra torso, instead of a park bench. Oh, and she has three and a half legs and only one foot.

Cailliau has been documenting his “experiment” both on social media and on the website GPTGirlfriend.online. There, you can browse a collection of in-development AI boy-and-girlfriends, along with free source code to bring them to life. He’s even offering $100 to the best suggestions for the personalities of future avatars.

Cailliau’s site notes, “Soon, the AI will have the capability to remember past interactions, improving conversational context and depth,” and the AI-generated significant others should be able to send “animated video responses.”

For now, let’s get the number of legs right.