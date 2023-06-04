CBP officers uncover $38M meth stashed in kale

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made a startling discovery when they seized $38 million worth of methamphetamine cleverly hidden within a shipment of kale.

During a routine inspection at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility, they noticed irregularities and decided to investigate further. To their surprise, they found 268 packages concealed within the kale, containing a total of 5,788 pounds of methamphetamine, according to CBP’s press release.

The officers confirmed the nature of the substances through testing, and the estimated street value of the drugs was determined to be $38 million.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, was apprehended and handed over to the Department of Homeland Security for further inquiry into the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt.