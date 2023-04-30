Contractors flunk out with misspelled ‘shcool’ outside Welsh school

Well, well, well, it looks like these contractors could use a little schooling themselves!

In a hilarious blunder, workers managed to misspell the word “school” — spelling it “school” — outside a primary school in Swansea, UK, according to BBC News. And, that’s not all — They also botched the Welsh spelling of the word, replacing “ysgol” with “ysool.”

Thankfully, Wales and West Utilities owned up to their mistake and promised to fix the error pronto. According to the company’s spokesperson, Phil Whittier, the team will be back to make things right. Let’s hope they bring their spelling books this time around!