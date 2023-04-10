North Carolina crew arrested for knocking out the internet in Connecticut

A North Carolina duo has been arrested after knocking out the internet in Connecticut, Norwalk Police announced.

The pair — Austin Keith Geddings, 26, and Jillian Nicole Persons, 30 — were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and larceny, and interfering with a police officer. Persons was also charged with giving a false statement to the police.

All of this in connection with an incident on March 24 that left over 40,000 homes and businesses without internet service. According to the tweet, the twosome cut over 2000 fiber optic lines. Why they traveled from NC to CT or why they cut the cables was not disclosed.

Bail is set at $200,000 and court is scheduled for April 11.