Man whips out machete after being denied a karaoke song

What was supposed to be a fun night of karaoke went south after a Florida man was denied another song and pulled out an 18-inch machete.

Travis Jordan, 39, was arrested for disturbing the peace at Kennedy’s Lamp Post Tavern in Cape Canaveral on Sunday, according to WKMG.

When deputies responded to the scene, Jordan was found with bloodshot eyes and a strong smell of alcohol, the outlet reports. A female witness told authorities that Jordan pulled out the machete, which was concealed on his body, after his request to sing anther karaoke song was denied. The woman was able to coax Jordan into handing over the machete, which she hid while she called law enforcement.

Jordan told police he had the machete because he had to “stay alert” and protect himself after he was threatened days prior. He added that when he pulled out the machete he was not in danger.