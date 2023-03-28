Firefighters respond to garage fire in The Dalles

Late last night (11:47 PM 3-27-2023) Engine 21, Engine 22, Fire Medic 21, Dallesport Engine 635, and Chief 23 were dispatched to a garage fire near 12th and Jefferson St. Crews arrived to find a detached garage and small boat fully involved with fire. Firefighters quickly suppressed the fire, keeping it from spreading to other structures in the densely populated residential neighborhood. Crews were back in service and ready for the next emergency calls by 1:00 AM.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo from Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue Facebook page: