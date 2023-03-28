Police Investigate Fatality on Hood River Bridge

On March 28, 2023 at approximately 4:00am the Hood River Police responded to a vehicle stopped on the Hood River bridge. A passerby reported the vehicle had no lights on and the vehicle appeared to be unoccupied. When Police arrived a short time later to check on the vehicle, they found a male laying in the middle of the bridge. The male, identified as River Vanderkloot, 18, of Hood River, was unresponsive. Hood River Fire was dispatched to the scene to provide medical assistance. Vanderkloot was pronounced deceased a short time later. At this time the police do not suspect foul play.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this matter please contact the Hood River Police Department (541) 387-5256.