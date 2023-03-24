Fatal Crash – HWY 138W – Douglas County

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, at approximately 12:36 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 138W, near milepost 19, in Douglas County.

The preliminary investigation indicated an International Box Truck, operated by Jose Cortez Hurtado (68) of Salem, was eastbound on Hwy 138W, when for unknown reasons, it went across the roadway and partially onto the westbound shoulder. The truck veered back across the roadway and onto the eastbound shoulder where it crashed into a tree. Hurtado was pronounced deceased at the scene by first responders.

The highway remained open during the on-scene crash investigation.

OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Fire, Kellogg Fire, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, ODOT, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner.