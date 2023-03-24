Public invited to weigh in on draft 25-year Oregon Transportation Plan

SALEM — Why should you comment on the draft Oregon Transportation Plan? Because this 25-year plan guides important transportation-related decisions that impact Oregonians like you and communities like yours every day. It lets ODOT and other decision-makers know what you value in a transportation system – now and into the future.

There are several ways to review and provide us your valuable feedback:

Review the draft plan online and provide comment through our online form, available on our website, through May 12 .

online and through our online form, available on our website, . Attend a public hearing on Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m.

To learn more about the plan and ask questions of our project team, join a webinar on Tuesday, April 11 at noon. We have links to these events, the draft plan, fact sheets and more on our website.

Why is this plan important?

Oregon’s transportation system provides access to jobs, healthcare, childcare, food, housing, recreation, and so much more, and it plays a critical role in the state’s economy. With your help, we’re creating a plan that addresses important issues tied to transportation such as climate change, social equity, population growth, new technologies and more. Your participation is essential to creating a plan that supports a more sustainable and equitable transportation system for all Oregonians. Learn more and give us your feedback today!

##ODOT##