14th District lawmakers to host virtual town hall March 23

Lawmakers from the 14th Legislative District invite their constituents to join them for a legislative update and virtual question and answer session on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m.

Sen. Curtis King, Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, and Rep. Chris Corry will take part in the virtual town hall to provide the latest on their bills and the big-picture issues impacting those in the 14th Legislative District.

“I am looking forward to our 14th District Virtual Town Hall on March 23 with Reps. Corry and Mosbrucker. This meeting will be an excellent opportunity for our constituents to communicate their opinions or ask questions regarding bills we are considering this session,” said King-R, Yakima. “Hearing from those we represent is vitally important to the work we do in Olympia.”

“I’m grateful for the gift of serving you. I hope you can join us, as we share another legislative update to hear your questions, comments, and any concerns,” said Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale. “Never forget the difference you make in our lives. Together, we can work to make our beautiful Washington state even stronger and reflective of our values.”

“We have had some victories, but there are many concerning issues yet to be resolved around public safety – specifically drug laws and the laws around pursuits – as well as education, housing and Second Amendment rights,” said Corry, R-Yakima. “I look forward to hearing from the people of the 14th District on those and other issues and listening to their concerns and suggestions.”

All residents in the 14th Legislative District are invited to attend the virtual town hall from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 23. Please preregister by going to: https://tinyurl.com/465t66wf

The 105-day session is scheduled to end April 23.

# # #