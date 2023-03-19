E. 4th St. and Union St. Catch Basin Installation

On March 20, 2023, the City of The Dalles Public Works will begin the first phase of a storm water catch basin project on E. 4th Street and Union Street. The first project area is on E. 4th Street between Union and Court Streets. Work on the first phase is expected to be done on March 22, 2023

From March 20 to March 22, 2023, no through traffic in either direction on E. 4th Street. will be allowed between Union and Court Streets during work hours, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Through traffic will detour to E. 3rd Street or E. 5th Street.

On March 22, 2023, the City of The Dalles Public Works will begin the second phase of a storm water catch basin project on E. 4th Street and Union Street. The project area is on Union Street between 4th and 5th Streets. Work on the second phase is expected to be done on March 24, 2023

From March 22 to March 24, 2023, no through traffic in either direction on Union Street. will be allowed between 4th and 5th Streets during work hours, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Through traffic will detour to Court Street.

All lanes will be open to traffic at night, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Road closures will affect motorists and bicyclists only. Sidewalks and cross walks will remain open during construction. Plan to use alternate routes whenever possible.

If you must travel through the construction area, proceed with caution. Please observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your attention to traveling safety during this work.

If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401 or call the after hours number at (541) 980-7703.