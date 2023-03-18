HRPD Traffic stop leads to Drug Arrest

On March 16th, 2023 an Officer with the Hood River Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. During the Officer’s contact with the driver, several signs of impairment were observed. After SFSTs the driver was taken into custody. Located in the vehicle was approximately 99 grams of Methamphetamine and 39 grams of Fentanyl. Along with the illicit drugs were thousands of dollars in cash.

The male driver along with a female passenger were lodged on charges ranging from DUII-Controlled Substance, PCS/DCS Schedule II and PCS/DCS Methamphetamine.

The HRPD will continue to to be pro active in keeping this community safe!

Photo from the Hood River Police Facebook page.