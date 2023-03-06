Man takes airport bus for a joyride before being caught by police

A Brooklyn man stole an American Airlines bus from John F. Kennedy International Airport and drove it through three boroughs before he was pulled over by police in downtown Brooklyn.

Burshawn Quildon, 43, is charged with grand larceny of an auto and criminal possession of stolen property. He allegedly jumped into the American Airlines bus that was left running in an airport lot around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

An airport employee followed the stolen vehicle and called police. Officers then pursued the bus until it was finally pulled over on Cadman Plaza West.

Quildon has nine prior arrests, including for robbery, marijuana possession, assault and transit fraud.

There were no passengers inside the bus, police said.