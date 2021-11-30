Woman allegedly caught “breastfeeding” cat on flight

A woman recently caused a ruckus on a flight when she allegedly began breastfeeding and refused to stop.

Did we mention she was breastfeeding her cat?

The alleged incident seems to have gone down during a Delta flight from Syracuse, New York to Atlanta, Georgia, according to an image shared to social media. The image appears to show a snapshot of a text received using the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS), “which pilots use to transmit short text-based messages to the ground,” Newsweek reports.

The message in the image reveals that passenger “13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in its carrier when [Flight Attendant] requested.”

“Someone just texted me this… what the actual hell?” the Twitter user captioned the photo.

Although the validity of the image or incident has yet to be confirmed, Newsweek adds that a TikTok account from flight attendant Ainsley Elizabeth “appears to refer to the incident, with a video posted on November 2 claiming that ‘security met the flight because a woman was breastfeeding her cat.'”

“This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby,” Elizabeth reportedly said in a follow-up video. “Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn’t put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for its life.”

“What does she do at home if she’s doing that in public?” Elizabeth asked. “And then security met the flight just to tell her that she couldn’t do that again, cause it was weird and gross.”