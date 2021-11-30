OHA: Here’s what we know today about Omicron

The news of the Omicron variant emerging in several countries may cause many people anxiety about the unknown. The news comes on top of pandemic fatigue, as cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue, and as we continue to deal with nearly two year’s worth of disruptions to our daily lives.

And while it may feel like we are back at square one, we are not. We now have highly effective tools to protect ourselves and our loved ones from infection.

Large-scale vaccination sites are popping up throughout the state

You can protect yourself against all variants by getting vaccinated and getting a booster if you are eligible. Counties throughout the state continue to look for opportunities to provide convenient vaccination sites to their communities. Vaccines are the best tool available to protect you, your family and members of your community from becoming seriously ill with COVID-19.

“High-volume” vaccination sites offer all three COVID-19 vaccines and are open to everyone eligible for a vaccination or booster. There is no cost and registration is not required.

Later this week, indoor vaccination sites will open at the former Kmart locations, which have been transformed into winter wonderlands, in Gresham and Wilsonville.

