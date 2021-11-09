Big Ben makes sure clock doesn’t strike 12 on Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-3 after Ben Roethlisberger’s (RAWTH’-lihs-bur-gur) 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career.

The Steelers coughed up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before Chris Boswell drilled a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds left to send Pittsburgh past the Chicago Bears, 29-27. Roethlisberger directed the Steelers 52 yards in seven plays on the winning drive, aided by Chicago’s 12th penalty of the night.

Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth (FRY’-ur-mooth) caught two touchdown passes and rookie running back Najee Harris found the end zone for a fifth straight game as the Steelers earned their fourth win in a row. Roethlisberger completed 21 of 30 passes for 205 yards without an interception.

Justin Fields found Darnell Mooney for a 16-yard strike with 1:46 remaining to give the Bears a 27-26 lead. But Chicago fell to 3-6 by allowing the Steelers to earn their 20th straight Monday Night Football home win.