Tim Eyman defaults on court-ordered payments

SEATTLE (AP) — Court documents show that former initiative promoter Tim Eyman, who earlier this year was found liable for years of violations of Washington’s campaign finance laws and was fined $2.6 million, has not made his last two monthly payments on that fine and is now in default. The Seattle Times reports Eyman is under a court-ordered plan that requires him to make $10,000 monthly payments to pay down the fine and other debts to the state. He has not paid for either September or October, Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office wrote in documents filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Eyman filed for bankruptcy three years ago, saying Ferguson’s lawsuit against him, accusing him of the campaign finance violations, had crippled his finances.